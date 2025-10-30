Daniel Radcliffe returning to Broadway with 'Every Brilliant Thing'

Daniel Radcliffe , the Harry Potter star, is returning to Broadway with the acclaimed solo play Every Brilliant Thing. The show will run at the Hudson Theatre from February 21, 2026 (previews) for a limited 13-week engagement until May 24. The play, directed by Duncan Macmillan and Jeremy Herrin, has been staged in more than 80 countries and was later adapted into an HBO special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe.

Play synopsis Play celebrates small joys of life Every Brilliant Thing is a heartwarming play that tells the story of a man reflecting on his life and the small joys that kept him going. The narrative is conveyed through a list of "every brilliant thing" that makes his life worth living. Macmillan previously spoke to PEOPLE about the play, saying, "It tackles serious subject matter, but the overall experience is one of joy and celebration."

Actor's anticipation Radcliffe previously appeared in these Broadway shows Radcliffe also expressed his excitement for the role. He told Variety, "There's something about the nature of this play and the connection that is being constantly made with the audience...that I'm very intrigued by and excited by." The actor has previously appeared on Broadway in shows like Equus, The Cripple of Inishmaan, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and The Lifespan of a Fact.