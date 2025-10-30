Daniel Radcliffe returning to Broadway with 'Every Brilliant Thing'
What's the story
Daniel Radcliffe, the Harry Potter star, is returning to Broadway with the acclaimed solo play Every Brilliant Thing. The show will run at the Hudson Theatre from February 21, 2026 (previews) for a limited 13-week engagement until May 24. The play, directed by Duncan Macmillan and Jeremy Herrin, has been staged in more than 80 countries and was later adapted into an HBO special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe.
Play synopsis
Play celebrates small joys of life
Every Brilliant Thing is a heartwarming play that tells the story of a man reflecting on his life and the small joys that kept him going. The narrative is conveyed through a list of "every brilliant thing" that makes his life worth living. Macmillan previously spoke to PEOPLE about the play, saying, "It tackles serious subject matter, but the overall experience is one of joy and celebration."
Actor's anticipation
Radcliffe previously appeared in these Broadway shows
Radcliffe also expressed his excitement for the role. He told Variety, "There's something about the nature of this play and the connection that is being constantly made with the audience...that I'm very intrigued by and excited by." The actor has previously appeared on Broadway in shows like Equus, The Cripple of Inishmaan, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and The Lifespan of a Fact.
Director's praise
Macmillan can't wait to work with Radcliffe again
Macmillan praised Radcliffe's skills, saying, "He has the intelligence, quick wit and charm to roll with the spontaneous moments that the show invites - he can be a clown one moment then grab you by the heartstrings the next." "He has huge depth and humanity. I can't wait to get started." This will be Radcliffe's sixth Broadway credit after his Tony Award-winning play Merrily We Roll Along ended its run in July 2024.