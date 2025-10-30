Ravi Teja's 'Mass Jathara' facing low advance booking numbers

Ravi Teja's 'Mass Jathara' faces box office struggle

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:39 pm Oct 30, 2025

Ravi Teja's upcoming action-comedy, Mass Jathara, is reportedly struggling to make an impact at the box office. The movie has only sold tickets worth ₹83.71 lakh in advance booking so far, according to Sacnilk. This is a major concern considering the film was made on a budget of reportedly ₹90 crore and needs strong opening day collections to recover its costs.