Ravi Teja's 'Mass Jathara' facing low advance booking numbers
What's the story
Ravi Teja's upcoming action-comedy, Mass Jathara, is reportedly struggling to make an impact at the box office. The movie has only sold tickets worth ₹83.71 lakh in advance booking so far, according to Sacnilk. This is a major concern considering the film was made on a budget of reportedly ₹90 crore and needs strong opening day collections to recover its costs.
Box office battle
'Baahubali' re-release poses threat to 'Mass Jathara'
The film's box office performance is further complicated by the re-release of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali films. The edited version of both movies, combined into a 3-hour-45-minute saga, has already generated massive pre-release buzz and record-breaking advance sales. Some reports suggest that the re-released film has already crossed the ₹10 crore mark in bookings alone, making it the highest-ever collection for a re-released film.
Past performance
Teja's previous 3 films were all losses
Teja has been struggling to attract audiences to theaters in recent years. His last three releases, Mr Bachchan (Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn's Raid), Eagle, and Tiger Nageswara Rao, were all loss-making ventures. Meanwhile, Mass Jathara also stars Sreeleela, Nitish Nirmal, Ritu P Sood, Krishna Kumar, and Pandu Chirumamilla. The film has been directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu.