Deepika's name removed from 'Kalki 2898 AD'? Source debunks speculation
What's the story
A fresh wave of speculation has emerged online regarding the credits of Kalki 2898 AD, which starred Deepika Padukone. The rumors suggest that Padukone's name was "removed and later re-added" from the end credits on OTT platforms after her exit from the film's sequel was announced on September 18. However, industry insiders have confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that these claims are baseless.
Official statement
'Kalki 2898 AD' source rubbishes claims
The speculation appears to have originated from fan-edited videos that circulated online. An insider close to the project said, "This entire claim is baseless. Deepika Padukone's name has always been part of the official credits of Kalki 2898 AD across all languages and platforms." "People need to understand that you can't just 'add or remove' names overnight after backlash, as some reports suggested." The film's streaming versions on Prime Video and Netflix India still list Padukone in the end credits.
Film details
About 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Kalki 2898 AD, a dystopian sci-fi and mythological fantasy film, starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, alongside Padukone in lead roles. The film grossed over ₹1,000 crore worldwide at the box office, according to Sacnilk. In the movie directed by Nag Ashwin, Padukone played SUM-80, a pregnant woman being hunted by Prabhas's character and protected by Bachchan's Ashwatthama. The film was always meant to be part of a larger series.