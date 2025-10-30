Deepika's name removed from 'Kalki 2898 AD'? Source debunks speculation

Official statement

'Kalki 2898 AD' source rubbishes claims

The speculation appears to have originated from fan-edited videos that circulated online. An insider close to the project said, "This entire claim is baseless. Deepika Padukone's name has always been part of the official credits of Kalki 2898 AD across all languages and platforms." "People need to understand that you can't just 'add or remove' names overnight after backlash, as some reports suggested." The film's streaming versions on Prime Video and Netflix India still list Padukone in the end credits.