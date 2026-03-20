Mamta Kulkarni's TV debut: Contestants honor her '90s Bollywood legacy Entertainment Mar 20, 2026

After 25 years away from the spotlight, '90s Bollywood icon Mamta Kulkarni just made her TV debut on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season three.

The show, hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi, features celebs like Aly Goni and Karan Kundrra, and this week, everyone went all out to celebrate Kulkarni's return.