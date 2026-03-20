Mamta Kulkarni's TV debut: Contestants honor her '90s Bollywood legacy
After 25 years away from the spotlight, '90s Bollywood icon Mamta Kulkarni just made her TV debut on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season three.
The show, hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi, features celebs like Aly Goni and Karan Kundrra, and this week, everyone went all out to celebrate Kulkarni's return.
Tribute time!
To welcome Kulkarni, contestants dressed up as characters from her classic films.
Bharti Singh channeled Karan Arjun's mom, while Krushna Abhishek recreated the famous Maang Meri Bharo tub scene.
"Having Mamta ji on our set honestly felt unreal," Abhishek shared, calling it a golden era moment.
Kulkarni joined in the fun, too
Kulkarni didn't just watch: she joined in too!
She playfully added sugar to Aly Goni's Punjabi kadhi, sending him into a hilarious meltdown.
She said she loved being part of something so full of laughter when people have become quite serious.