Man accused of molesting woman in dark theater during screening
Entertainment
During a screening of Dhurandhar 2 in Kanpur, a woman was allegedly molested by a man who tried to take advantage of the dark theater.
She quickly raised an alarm, helping others spot the accused among the crowd.
Police have registered a case
After the movie, her father confronted the man outside, which led to a scuffle with bystanders getting involved.
Police arrived fast, took the accused into custody, and registered a case based on her father's complaint.
Authorities say they're taking this seriously and are committed to women's safety as they investigate further.