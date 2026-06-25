Man found dead in Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda's apartment
What's the story
A man in his 30s was found dead in the apartment of Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda in Bengaluru's RR Nagar on Thursday. The incident took place at the upscale Elegants Apartment complex, with preliminary reports suggesting that the deceased, identified as Vaishak, had visited Thapanda's residence on Wednesday night. He reportedly was Thapanda's friend. Police suspect he died by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan when no one else was present in the flat.
Investigation underway
Details of the incident
RR Nagar Police were alerted and rushed to the scene, where they conducted a preliminary inspection and collected forensic evidence. The body has since been sent to Victoria Hospital for a postmortem examination. Officials have confirmed that Thapanda was not at home when the incident occurred; however, regional reports suggest that on Wednesday night, Vaishak had called and told the actor he wanted to end his life. Thapanda had immediately alerted his family members.
Ongoing probe
Investigating Thapanda's involvement
An unnatural death case has been registered at RR Nagar Police Station. The police are probing all possible angles to ascertain the events leading up to Vaishak's death. Investigators are likely to question Thapanda and the deceased's family members as part of their ongoing probe. According to reports, Vaishak had a controversial past, including a domestic dispute with his wife.
Criminal record
Vaishak's controversial past
Police are also probing Vaishak's previous criminal record. He had reportedly been arrested in connection with a case of alleged death threats to businessman Aravind Reddy. A case was registered at the HAL Police Station in Bengaluru in that matter. This incident had come to light in February. As per reports, Vaishak was under stress regarding this case following his release on bail.
Investigation update
Police request to avoid speculation
The police have requested people not to speculate as the investigation is still at a preliminary stage. Further action will depend on the findings of the postmortem report and the ongoing investigation. As per TV9 Kannada, no suicide note has been found. The case has drawn widespread attention, both within and outside the Kannada film industry, as it raises several questions about Vaishak's death.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be reached at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).