Man gets 15 years for Taylor Swift concert attack plot

A 21-year-old Austrian man, identified as Beran A, has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for planning a terrorist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna . The incident occurred during the singer's Eras tour in August 2024. The man was found guilty of several terrorism-related offenses and was arrested after the CIA tipped off authorities just before the first of three sold-out concerts at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium.

Attack foiled How Swift found out about the bomb threat Swift had previously spoken about how her record-breaking Eras Tour had "dodged a massacre situation." The tour documentary, The End of an Era, revealed that she learned about the bomb plot while traveling to Austria. Following the arrest, all three shows were canceled, disappointing nearly 2,00,000 fans and Swift herself.

Radicalization details The attacker attempted to buy weapons illegally Prosecutors revealed that A had become radicalized and pledged allegiance to the jihadist group Islamic State (IS). He reportedly attempted to buy weapons illegally, including a hand grenade and a machine gun, but was unsuccessful. Court psychiatrist Peter Hoffmann stated that A showed no signs of mental illness and there was "no psychiatric explanation" for his radicalization.

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