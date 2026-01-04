'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' trailer: Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara bring the laughs—and action
The trailer for "Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu" just dropped, and it's got Chiranjeevi playing a RAW agent who somehow balances national security with falling for Nayanthara's character, Sasirekha.
The vibe flips smoothly between high-energy action and light-hearted family comedy, with a few clever nods to Chiranjeevi's classic comic timing.
Packed cast, fun cameos, and Sankranthi box office clash
Director Anil Ravipudi makes his debut with both stars in this film, joined by Catherine Tresa, Sunil, VTV Ganesh and more.
There's even a fun cameo from Venkatesh poking fun at his own "mass hero" image.
With music by Bheems Ceciroleo and production from Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, the movie hits theaters on January 12—right in the middle of a Sankranthi showdown against biggies like Prabhas's "The Raja Saab" and Vijay's "Jana Nayagan."