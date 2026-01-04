'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' trailer: Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara bring the laughs—and action

Packed cast, fun cameos, and Sankranthi box office clash

Director Anil Ravipudi makes his debut with both stars in this film, joined by Catherine Tresa, Sunil, VTV Ganesh and more.

There's even a fun cameo from Venkatesh poking fun at his own "mass hero" image.

With music by Bheems Ceciroleo and production from Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, the movie hits theaters on January 12—right in the middle of a Sankranthi showdown against biggies like Prabhas's "The Raja Saab" and Vijay's "Jana Nayagan."