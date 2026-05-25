How 'Mandalorian and Grogu' sets new low for 'Star Wars'

The latest Star Wars film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, has reportedly set a new low for the franchise in terms of box office earnings during its opening weekend. Despite debuting at number one globally and raking in $165 million worldwide, it registered the lowest-grossing opening for a Star Wars movie since Disney acquired the rights to the series. The film stars Pedro Pascal and Jeremy Allen White.

Box office comparison How does it fare in comparison to 'Solo'? The Mandalorian and Grogu, a continuation of Disney's hit streaming series The Mandalorian, fell short of even the franchise's lowest-grossing film. Solo: A Star Wars Story, released in 2018, opened with $103 million domestically, adjusted for inflation to $136.6 million in 2026, according to The Guardian. It outperformed The Mandalorian and Grogu globally with its $171 million earnings during its opening weekend. After adjusting for inflation, the figure comes to $226.8 million.

Financial analysis Can the film still be called a success? Despite its underwhelming opening, The Mandalorian and Grogu may still be considered a success due to its lower production budget of $165 million. In contrast, Solo had a much higher budget of $275 million but only managed to earn $392.9 million globally, leading it to be labeled as the first Star Wars flop. Industry analyst David Gross told Agence France-Presse that while the film's earnings aren't on par with the primary Star Wars films, they are still significant for spin-offs.

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Future outlook Disney's optimism for 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Despite the lukewarm critical response to The Mandalorian and Grogu, Hollywood trades have reported that Disney is optimistic about its box office performance in the coming weeks. This optimism stems from positive audience scores and the film's potential to drive viewers toward other Disney products such as merchandise, theme parks, and Disney+. The Mandalorian series is currently the most-watched original series on Disney+, with over 13 million Grogu toys sold since its 2019 debut.

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