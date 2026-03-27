Mandanna and Deverakonda took a buddymoon to Koh Samui, Thailand
Entertainment
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda just took a relaxing buddymoon to Koh Samui, Thailand.
Their trip was all about slow mornings, pool time, and fun game nights, all from the comfort of a private Airbnb villa.
Koh Koon villa in Chaweng Noi
Their home base was the stunning Koh Koon villa in Chaweng Noi Hills, known for its Mediterranean-meets-Eastern style, seven bedrooms, and sweeping sea views from the patio.
With a dedicated manager on hand and fresh organic meals (think garden veggies and continental and Chinese breakfast options), it was luxury meets chill vibes, basically honeymoon goals.