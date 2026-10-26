Mandanna defends Deverakonda after 'Koffee With Karan' Season 9 backlash
After their recent Koffee With Karan Season nine appearance, Vijay Deverakonda faced a wave of online criticism, with some calling him narcissistic.
Rashmika Mandanna, his wife, called out this backlash as bullying disguised as feminism and said they're happy together, having built their lives through their own choices and hard work.
Mandanna rejects online 'angry mob' criticism
In a heartfelt post, Rashmika described the negativity as "feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at" rather than real feedback.
She shared how much Deverakonda has supported her during tough times and made it clear she won't tolerate unfounded comments about her family.
Wrapping up, she encouraged people to focus on their own happiness. She's found hers in her marriage.