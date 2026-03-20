Mani Ratnam announces fresh film with Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi

More about the project

AR Rahman is on board for the music, marking a reunion with Ratnam; their collaboration dates back to 1992's Roja!.

Sethupathi returns to work with Ratnam after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, while it's Pallavi's first time teaming up with the director.

Shooting is expected to begin in April 2026, though some reports say it may start later in the summer.