Mani Ratnam announces fresh film with Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi
Entertainment
Mani Ratnam has just announced a film that marks Madras Talkies's 23rd venture, a fresh romantic drama starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi.
The news dropped in March 2026, with a sleek concept poster from Madras Talkies.
This project comes after the commercial setback of Thug Life, and is being presented by Lyca Productions.
More about the project
AR Rahman is on board for the music, marking a reunion with Ratnam; their collaboration dates back to 1992's Roja!.
Sethupathi returns to work with Ratnam after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, while it's Pallavi's first time teaming up with the director.
Shooting is expected to begin in April 2026, though some reports say it may start later in the summer.