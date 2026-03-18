Mani Ratnam to break his long partnership with AR Rahman?
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam is reportedly considering a change in his musical lineup for his next project, which will star Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi. The director is eyeing young composer Sai Abhyankkar as a potential replacement for his long-time collaborator, AR Rahman. This news was reported by Valai Pechu and is yet to be confirmed officially.
Career shift
Ratnam has only worked with Ilaiyaraaja, Rahman to date
If the reports are true, Abhyankkar would be the third music composer to work with Ratnam. The director had previously collaborated with Ilaiyaraaja in his early films and later started a three-decade-long association with Rahman in 1992 with the film Roja. However, this proposed change in Ratnam's musical lineup is yet to receive an official confirmation.
Film details
Sethupathi and Pallavi to star in Ratnam's upcoming film
Earlier, Sethupathi confirmed his collaboration with Ratnam for an upcoming film, which will also star Pallavi. This project will mark Pallavi's first collaboration with the director. Although specific details about the film have not been disclosed, reports suggest it will be a romantic drama. Sethupathi had previously worked with Ratnam on Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018) and hinted that this new venture would be a departure from their earlier work.
Upcoming project
Abhyankkar currently working on 'Karuppu'
Abhyankkar is set to compose the music and background score for the upcoming film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji. The fantasy action entertainer will feature Trisha Krishnan as the female lead alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Balaji will also make a cameo appearance in the film.