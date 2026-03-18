Mani Ratnam to break his long partnership with AR Rahman?

Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam is reportedly considering a change in his musical lineup for his next project, which will star Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi . The director is eyeing young composer Sai Abhyankkar as a potential replacement for his long-time collaborator, AR Rahman . This news was reported by Valai Pechu and is yet to be confirmed officially.

Career shift Ratnam has only worked with Ilaiyaraaja, Rahman to date If the reports are true, Abhyankkar would be the third music composer to work with Ratnam. The director had previously collaborated with Ilaiyaraaja in his early films and later started a three-decade-long association with Rahman in 1992 with the film Roja. However, this proposed change in Ratnam's musical lineup is yet to receive an official confirmation.

Film details Sethupathi and Pallavi to star in Ratnam's upcoming film Earlier, Sethupathi confirmed his collaboration with Ratnam for an upcoming film, which will also star Pallavi. This project will mark Pallavi's first collaboration with the director. Although specific details about the film have not been disclosed, reports suggest it will be a romantic drama. Sethupathi had previously worked with Ratnam on Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018) and hinted that this new venture would be a departure from their earlier work.

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