Manilow says he had 1 facelift and jokes about aging Entertainment May 28, 2026

Barry Manilow just got candid about his journey with aging.

He shared that he's only had one facelift (no Botox!) and still keeps a sense of humor about it: "I look fantastic, but I'm a hundred years old, right?"

He even laughed about how someone once said they always knew he was talented but wondered when he got so handsome.