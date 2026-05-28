Manilow says he had 1 facelift and jokes about aging
Entertainment
Barry Manilow just got candid about his journey with aging.
He shared that he's only had one facelift (no Botox!) and still keeps a sense of humor about it: "I look fantastic, but I'm a hundred years old, right?"
He even laughed about how someone once said they always knew he was talented but wondered when he got so handsome.
Manilow reveals lung cancer, credits doctor
Manilow also opened up about being diagnosed with lung cancer last December. After surgery to remove part of his lung, he credits his doctor for catching it early.
Despite this tough chapter, he's kept going strong: his single "Once Before I Go" became a top 10 single in March 2026, and he's dropping "What a Time" this June.
Even at 82, he's not slowing down!