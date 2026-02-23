Manipuri film 'Boong' wins Best Family Film at BAFTAs

More about the film and its journey

The film follows a young boy named Boong who journeys from the hills of Manipur to Moreh and into Myanmar to reunite his estranged father with his mother, set against real ethnic tensions.

Starring Gugun Kipgen, "Boong" has already won awards at the International South Asian Film Festival (year not specified), the 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (year not specified), and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (year not specified).

Its BAFTA win shines a global spotlight on stories from Northeast India—an area often overlooked in mainstream cinema.