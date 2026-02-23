Manipuri film 'Boong' wins Best Family Film at BAFTAs
"Boong," a debut Manipuri film by Lakshmipriya Devi, just made history at the 79th BAFTA Awards by winning Best Children's & Family Film—beating out big titles like "Zootopia 2" and "Lilo & Stitch."
The award was handed over with a lighthearted marmalade joke from Paddington Bear.
More about the film and its journey
The film follows a young boy named Boong who journeys from the hills of Manipur to Moreh and into Myanmar to reunite his estranged father with his mother, set against real ethnic tensions.
Starring Gugun Kipgen, "Boong" has already won awards at the International South Asian Film Festival (year not specified), the 17th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (year not specified), and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (year not specified).
Its BAFTA win shines a global spotlight on stories from Northeast India—an area often overlooked in mainstream cinema.
Devi dedicates win to children affected by conflict
Director Devi dedicated the win to children affected by conflict in Manipur, saying she hopes they can find peace and happiness again.
The movie stands as both an artistic achievement and a gentle reminder of ongoing struggles back home.