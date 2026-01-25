The show starts on February 1

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' star Manisha Rani joins 'The 50'

Jan 25, 2026

Manisha Rani, who has previously participated in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and Rise and Fall, is now confirmed to join the cast of The 50. She announced her participation through a video on Instagram. In the clip, she shared her excitement about being part of this new venture. The 50 will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and air on Colors TV at 10:30pm from February 1.