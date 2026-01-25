'Bigg Boss OTT 2' star Manisha Rani joins 'The 50'
What's the story
Manisha Rani, who has previously participated in popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and Rise and Fall, is now confirmed to join the cast of The 50. She announced her participation through a video on Instagram. In the clip, she shared her excitement about being part of this new venture. The 50 will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and air on Colors TV at 10:30pm from February 1.
Fan reactions
Rani's fans expressed excitement over her participation
Rani's announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from her fans. They took to the comment section to express their excitement. One fan wrote, "Manisha is one of my favorite reality show stars... so excited to see her once again in a reality show." Another user commented, "Finally! The show will be more interesting now."
Show lineup
Other confirmed participants of 'The 50'
Apart from Rani, several other celebrities have also been confirmed to participate in The 50. These include Shiv Thakare, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Khanzaadi, Karan Patel, and Monalisa with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Divyaa Agarwal, Chahat Pandey, and Shrutika Arjun are also part of the show.