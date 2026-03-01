Who's Manj Musik? Singer hospitalized in London after accident

Manj Musik, the British-Indian music artist and former lead vocalist of the UK-based music group RDB (Rhythm, Dhol, Bass), has been hospitalized after an accident in London, reported Hindustan Times. The incident has forced him to cancel his planned appearance at the upcoming Zee Cine Awards 2026 in Mumbai . The artist was expected to deliver a high-energy performance at the event.

Accident details Details on his injuries and travel plans remain undisclosed While reports suggest that Musik, whose real name is Manjeet Singh Ral, was seriously injured in an accident, the exact nature of his injuries is yet to be disclosed. Following the incident, he is likely to cancel his immediate travel plans to India. He was set to perform his popular track Swag Mera Desi at the event and was expected to showcase his signature fusion of Bhangra rhythms and urban hip-hop influences.

Career highlights Musik's journey from RDB to solo success Born in Bradford, UK, Musik, who's reportedly 41, started his musical journey with his brothers Kuly (Kuldeep Ral) and Surj (Surjeet Singh) as part of RDB. The group gained fame in the early 2000s by combining diaspora sounds with mainstream Bollywood music, thus popularizing what fans called the "Desi Cool" musical style. Their journey spanned from local gurdwara performances to global collaborations with artists like Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, and Ludacris.

Advertisement