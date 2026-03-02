'Manjummel Boys' director Chidambaram Poduval booked for sexual harassment
What's the story
The Kerala Police have registered a case of sexual harassment against filmmaker Chidambaram S. Poduval, known for directing the hit Malayalam film Manjummel Boys. The complaint was filed by a woman who alleges that the incident took place in 2022. Per the police, according to PTI, Poduval is accused of trespassing into the woman's apartment in Elamkulam and behaving inappropriately.
Legal details
Poduval booked under multiple sections
The case was filed by Ernakulam South Police on Sunday after receiving a formal complaint from the woman. Poduval has been booked under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment. Investigating officers have recorded the complainant's statement before formally booking the director.
Investigation underway
Notice to be issued to Poduval
Police officials have confirmed that a notice will be issued to the filmmaker, asking him to appear for questioning. The case is still under investigation as police assess if further custodial action is necessary. Poduval has not yet responded publicly to the allegations against him.
Career highlights
Success of 'Manjummel Boys'
Poduval shot to fame after the 2024 release of Manjummel Boys, a survival drama that became one of the highest-grossing films in Malayalam cinema history. His directorial debut was the 2021 comedy-drama Jan.E.Man, which also received critical and commercial acclaim.