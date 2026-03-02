'Manjummel Boys' director Chidambaram Poduval booked for sexual harassment

The Kerala Police have registered a case of sexual harassment against filmmaker Chidambaram S. Poduval, known for directing the hit Malayalam film Manjummel Boys. The complaint was filed by a woman who alleges that the incident took place in 2022. Per the police, according to PTI, Poduval is accused of trespassing into the woman's apartment in Elamkulam and behaving inappropriately.

Legal details Poduval booked under multiple sections The case was filed by Ernakulam South Police on Sunday after receiving a formal complaint from the woman. Poduval has been booked under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment. Investigating officers have recorded the complainant's statement before formally booking the director.

Investigation underway Notice to be issued to Poduval Police officials have confirmed that a notice will be issued to the filmmaker, asking him to appear for questioning. The case is still under investigation as police assess if further custodial action is necessary. Poduval has not yet responded publicly to the allegations against him.

Advertisement