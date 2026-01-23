'Mankatha' re-release breaks records with ₹2.25cr pre-sales in Tamil Nadu

Mankatha also set a new milestone on BookMyShow by becoming the first Tamil re-release to cross 1 lakh tickets sold—over 1,01,000—while Ghilli reached only 79,000.

Can it beat Ghilli's all-time record?

Ghilli still holds the lifetime box office crown for a re-release at ₹26.50 crore, but with these huge pre-sales and buzz, Mankatha might just give it a run for its money.

You can catch Mankatha now in theaters or stream it on Sun NXT.