'Satya': Manoj Bajpayee revealed he convinced RGV to cast Shefali

Actor's praise

'It was her contribution to the whole thing...'

Bajpayee also praised Shah's performance in Satya, "I can tell you, with complete confidence, it's Shefali who's given these small touches to not only her character but also make this couple's chemistry look amazing." "It was her contribution to the whole thing," he added. Having recently headlined Chinmay Mandlekar's period drama Governor, produced by Shah's husband Vipul Shah, he said he would love the opportunity to share the screen with her in one of Shah's future productions.