'Satya': Manoj Bajpayee revealed he convinced RGV to cast Shefali
What's the story
Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who shot to fame as gangster Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 crime drama Satya, recently revealed how he had to convince the director to cast Shefali Shah as his on-screen wife Pyaari. In an interview with SCREEN, Bajpayee said Varma was initially not convinced about casting Shah because of their previous experience together on Rangeela (1995).
Casting decision
'But one day, I put my foot down'
Bajpayee said, "I can take this credit openly. I mentioned Shefali's name to Ramu." "Ramu had his own experience with her in Rangeela. He was not too convinced with her." "But one day, I put my foot down because the wife's casting was still not finalized." Eventually, Bajpayee's insistence paid off, and Shah was cast as Pyaari Mhatre in Satya.
Personal connection
'We actually partied together when we were too young'
Bajpayee and Shah have known each other for years, having met through their respective television shows. "I know her for many years. She was also doing TV when I was doing Swabhimaan." "We actually partied together when we were too young," Bajpayee recalled. Despite their long-standing friendship, it took some convincing for Varma to agree to cast Shah in Satya.
Actor's praise
'It was her contribution to the whole thing...'
Bajpayee also praised Shah's performance in Satya, "I can tell you, with complete confidence, it's Shefali who's given these small touches to not only her character but also make this couple's chemistry look amazing." "It was her contribution to the whole thing," he added. Having recently headlined Chinmay Mandlekar's period drama Governor, produced by Shah's husband Vipul Shah, he said he would love the opportunity to share the screen with her in one of Shah's future productions.