'Governor' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee saves nation from economic crisis

The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming political-economic thriller Governor has been released. The film, inspired by India's 1991 financial crisis, stars Manoj Bajpayee and tells the story of the governor of the Rashtriya Bank of India who embarks on a covert mission to airlift the country's gold reserves overseas in a bid to prevent national bankruptcy. Adah Sharma is also a pivotal part of the cast.

Trailer highlights More about the trailer and film The Governor trailer presents the film as a gripping moral conflict set against the backdrop of one of India's darkest economic periods. Instead of relying on dramatic action, the trailer builds suspense through critical decisions, political turmoil, and emotional dialogue. Bajpayee appears restrained yet commanding as a bureaucrat tasked with saving a nation on the brink of collapse. Sharma's character questions the ethics behind this secret gold mission.

Film's theme Cast and crew of 'Governor' The film delves into the thin line between "bechna" and "bachana," with the main conflict being both political and personal. The trailer features scenes of guarded convoys, emergency meetings, and a collapsing regime that create an atmosphere of urgency and fear. Governor is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah with Aashin A. Shah as co-producer. The story-screenplay is by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Shah. Amit Trivedi has composed the music, while Javed Akhtar has penned lyrics.

Advertisement