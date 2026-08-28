Manoj Bajpayee buys 4-acre agricultural land near Lonavala for ₹1.4cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has reportedly purchased a large tract of agricultural land. The purchase, which spans 1.8 hectares (approximately 4.45 acres), was made in Mulshi taluka near Lonavala for a whopping ₹1.37cr, per CRE Matrix's property registration documents. The land is located in Tailbail village within Pune district's Mulshi taluka, and the deal was registered on Tuesday.
Transaction specifics
The actor paid ₹6.86L in stamp duty
The property was bought from Vimalchand Khimraj Jain for a consideration value of ₹1,37,31,000. The actor also paid ₹6.86L in stamp duty and a registration fee of ₹30K.
This acquisition adds to Bajpayee's real estate portfolio, which already includes four office units in Mumbai's Oshiwara that he bought for a total of ₹32cr in 2023.
Real estate trend
Mulshi region is known for its scenic beauty
The Mulshi region, known for its lush greenery and proximity to the Mulshi Dam, has long been a popular destination for buyers looking for agricultural land and weekend homes.
The wider Mulshi-Lonavala belt has also seen a surge in interest from investors and end-users alike as demand for second homes and lifestyle properties continues to rise.
Actor's profile
Meanwhile, here's more about Bajpayee's career
Bajpayee, who has been a part of the Hindi cinema industry for over three decades, is known for his performances in films like Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, and Bhonsle.
He has also found immense popularity on streaming platforms with his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man.
In September, he will be seen in Last Man in Tower.