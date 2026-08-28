Manoj Bajpayee buys 4-acre agricultural land near Lonavala for ₹1.4cr

The property was bought from Vimalchand Khimraj Jain for a consideration value of ₹1,37,31,000. The actor also paid ₹6.86L in stamp duty and a registration fee of ₹30K.

This acquisition adds to Bajpayee's real estate portfolio, which already includes four office units in Mumbai's Oshiwara that he bought for a total of ₹32cr in 2023.