'Obvious choice': Why Manoj Bajpayee prefers small-budget films over biggies
What's the story
Manoj Bajpayee, a veteran actor with over three decades of experience in the Indian film industry, recently opened up about his selective approach. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed that he prefers small-budget films because they provide him with fulfilling stories and characters. "Films don't offer much to me," he said when asked about his decision to not do many big-budget movies. "If they pay me well...then I can go ahead and think of compromising."
Actor's perspective
'Get to play some career-defining roles'
The Satya star emphasized his satisfaction with small-budget films, saying they fulfill all his needs as an actor.
He said, "We get a great story, great characters. So this is the best choice, right? And you get respect and also get to play some career-defining roles."
"These are the obvious choices for an actor like me."
Career choices
His disinterest in big star-driven films
The actor expressed his disinterest in being part of films that rely heavily on big stars.
He said, "Instead of just being on a set where everyone is waiting for the stars to come and the whole deal is depending on one person, I'd rather do these projects."
"If there's no commercial gain, no career gain, why should I be part of it? Even the respect is less."
Actor's satisfaction
Bajpayee's wish to reinvent himself as an actor
The The Family Man actor spoke about his desire to reinvent himself as an actor.
He said, "I'm bored of going to the set and doing the same thing that you've done all your life. It's so demeaning."
"Even if a small film is paying me a little less, it's alright. It gives me great satisfaction at the end of the day when I'm driving back home."