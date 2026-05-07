'Governor' teaser: Manoj Bajpayee starrer dives into 1990s economic crisis
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Governor: The Silent Saviour, starring Manoj Bajpayee, has dropped its teaser. Helmed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the movie claims to be inspired by true events and explores India's severe economic crisis of the 1990s. The film is set to release on June 12, 2026.
Character insight
Film sheds light on RBI's Governor
Governor teaser gives a glimpse into Bajpayee's character, who plays an RBI (Rashtriya Bank of India) Governor. The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures, with music composed by Amit Trivedi and lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. The production house shared the teaser, with the caption, "A nation on the brink of bankruptcy...A battle no one saw coming...And one man who refused to let it fall."
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
A nation on the brink of bankruptcy.— Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicture) May 7, 2026
A battle no one saw coming.
And one man who refused to let
it fall.Now.
The Silent Saviour GOVERNOR
Teaser Out
In cinemas on 12th June, 2026.
🔗 - https://t.co/SMywoDeGvJ#VipulAmrutlalShah#ChinmayDeepakMandlekar@Aashin_A_Shahpic.twitter.com/nnz3b5JQlH
Team behind the film
'Governor' is produced by the team behind 'The Kerala Story'
Governor: The Silent Saviour is a collaborative effort of several seasoned professionals. The screenplay has been written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Shah. Aashin A. Shah serves as the co-producer of the film. This project marks another offering from the makers of The Kerala Story and The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond.