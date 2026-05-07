'Governor' teaser: Manoj Bajpayee starrer dives into 1990s economic crisis

Character insight

Film sheds light on RBI's Governor

Governor teaser gives a glimpse into Bajpayee's character, who plays an RBI (Rashtriya Bank of India) Governor. The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures, with music composed by Amit Trivedi and lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. The production house shared the teaser, with the caption, "A nation on the brink of bankruptcy...A battle no one saw coming...And one man who refused to let it fall."