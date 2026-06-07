Why Manoj Bajpayee said yes to 'Governor'

Leadership view

On leadership and recent success of films

When asked about his definition of leadership, Bajpayee said, "If you're given power, use it to contribute, not to enjoy it. Leadership should ensure food, employment, and education for every citizen." He added that he is grateful for the appreciation he has received for his work in recent years. "God is kind. The audience is kind. For the last few years, people have appreciated my work and my effort." The film will release on June 12.