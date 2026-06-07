Why Manoj Bajpayee said yes to 'Governor'
What's the story
Manoj Bajpayee, known for his versatile performances, will next be seen in Governor. The film is an economic thriller based on former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor S Venkitaramanan's role during India's 1991 financial crisis. In a recent interview with ETimes, Bajpayee revealed that he was drawn to the project because of its unique story and historical significance.
Film's appeal
Not a political film, says Bajpayee
Bajpayee said, "The script was very engaging. Though it is an economic thriller set against the backdrop of the financial crisis of 1991, it is not a political film." "It follows the journey of S. Venkitaramanan, who came up with an out-of-the-box solution during one of India's most difficult periods. Somewhere, I feel that little seed for the India we see today was sown by this gentleman."
Preparation hurdles
The challenge of playing an economist
Bajpayee admitted that playing an economist was challenging for him as he wasn't well-versed in economics or mathematics. "Economics and math were never my subjects, so the challenge was to familiarize myself with the terminology and understand what I was saying well enough to deliver it with sincerity and conviction," he said. He also had to make complex economic discussions engaging for audiences.
Character portrayal
Bajpayee never met Venkitaramanan, relied on public information
Bajpayee never met Venkitaramanan and relied on limited public information for his portrayal. He said, "I have never met him. Whatever little information was available on the internet helped, but the rest came from imagination." "Our job isn't to recreate a person exactly. It is to capture the essence of who they were." He described Venkitaramanan as a quiet man who carried immense responsibility for the entire country during a national crisis.
Research focus
Actor didn't consult economists for preparing for role
Interestingly, Bajpayee didn't consult economists or banking professionals while preparing for the role. "The research for me was more about understanding his life, his family, his culture, and his environment. Once you know those things, you start imagining relationships and emotional responses." He added that working on Governor has helped him learn more about Venkitaramanan and his contributions to India.
Leadership view
On leadership and recent success of films
When asked about his definition of leadership, Bajpayee said, "If you're given power, use it to contribute, not to enjoy it. Leadership should ensure food, employment, and education for every citizen." He added that he is grateful for the appreciation he has received for his work in recent years. "God is kind. The audience is kind. For the last few years, people have appreciated my work and my effort." The film will release on June 12.