Manoj Bajpayee to play Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's upcoming film
By Isha Sharma
Feb 16, 2026
12:11 pm
What's the story

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has been a part of the industry for over three decades, will be playing Mahatma Gandhi in an upcoming film by Sudhir Mishra. The movie is slated to go on floors in September and will be shot across Gujarat and Bihar, reported Deccan Chronicle.

Director's statement

Mishra confirmed the news by re-sharing a post

Mishra confirmed the news by re-sharing a post about the film. He wrote on X, "That's roughly the plan. Hope it all works out. To be shot hopefully in Kolkata." However, he didn't reveal any more details about the cast. Mishra's recent projects include Afwaah (2023) and the web series Crime Beat (2025).

Legal issues

Meanwhile, Bajpayee is awaiting the release of 'Ghooskhor Pandat'

Meanwhile, Bajpayee is awaiting the release of Ghooskhor Pandat, directed by Neeraj Pandey. The movie has run into legal trouble due to its "derogatory" title, with multiple FIRs filed against Pandey and Netflix. Reacting to the controversy, Bajpayee told Deccan Chronicle, "We've become a very touchy nation. We are always on the brink, ready to blow our fuse and get personal and abusive at the drop of a hat. The title is being taken care of."

