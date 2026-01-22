'No discrimination': Manoj Muntashir refutes AR Rahman's 'communal bias' claim

Lyricist-poet Manoj Muntashir has rejected composer AR Rahman 's claims of "communal bias" in the Hindi film industry. Speaking to IANS, he said that the industry has always been inclusive and questioned the idea that religion decides opportunities. "This is a country whose biggest superstars are Salman Khan , Shah Rukh Khan , and Aamir Khan...I don't believe there is any discrimination in our industry," he said.

Industry inclusiveness 'Cinema is made by 250 people, not 1 religion' Muntashir emphasized the collaborative nature of filmmaking, saying, "In any Hindi film, at any time...you will see a long list of names, almost 250 people." "If you look closely, you will notice a clear pattern. I openly challenge anyone to pick any random film and show me where one particular religion has been given special importance while others were ignored." "You will never find anything like that."

Respectful disagreement Muntashir expressed admiration for Rahman despite disagreement Despite his disagreement, Muntashir expressed respect for Rahman and his contribution to Indian music. "We respect AR Rahman deeply and are very proud that he belongs to our country..." "I completely disagree with the claim being made, especially the suggestion that something has changed in the last eight years," he said. He also questioned why this specific time period was being highlighted by Rahman.

Box office success Muntashir pointed to recent box office successes as evidence Muntashir further explained his view by citing recent blockbusters that have broken box office records, saying the audience's love has never been selective. "In the last eight years, films like Pathaan and Jawan have broken all box office records...If you do good work, people lift you on their shoulders." "Sometimes they get upset and scold you, but that closeness comes from love," he said.

