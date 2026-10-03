'Bigg Boss 20': Rhiti Tiwari out in surprise mid-week eviction
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Rhiti Tiwari, the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, has been evicted from Bigg Boss 20. Her eviction came as part of a mid-week twist where some contestants were given the power to eliminate one housemate. Despite her efforts to mend relationships after being reprimanded by host Salman Khan for her behavior last week, she couldn't escape this fate.
Housemates' choice
'Bigg Boss 20': How mid-week eviction unfolded
The decision to evict Tiwari was made by Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh, Yung DSA, and Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu during a captaincy task.
They chose to compromise her lifeline, resulting in her immediate mid-week exit.
Tiwari was left in tears as she exited the house.
Turbulent journey
Tiwari's turbulent journey on 'Bigg Boss 20'
Tiwari's journey on Bigg Boss 20 has been quite turbulent. The aspiring singer struggled to find her footing in the house and failed to form strong friendships.
Her behavior during a task last week, where she shockingly abused Singh and threatened Qazi Touqeer, drew Khan's ire.
He schooled her for her language and attitude, reminding her of her father's respected position as a politician and three-time MP.
Personal revelations
Her dreams and struggles
During her time on Bigg Boss 20, Tiwari opened up about her dreams of becoming a globally recognized rockstar.
She also spoke about the trauma of her parents' separation when she was just eight years old.
Remaining contestants in the game include Aasif Khan, Vij, Gullu, Yung, Singh, Touqeer, Mary Kom, and Aman Gandhi, among others.