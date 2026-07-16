Addinath Kothare, Urmila Kanetkar split after 15 years of marriage
What's the story
Marathi actors Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar have announced their separation after 15 years of marriage. The couple took to Instagram on Thursday to share a joint statement, confirming that they have "mutually and amicably decided to part ways as partners." The statement emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their daughter, Jizah. "She is our utmost priority. We are happily and dedicatedly co-parenting her to ensure she grows up surrounded by love, security, and support."
Statement details
'We are incredibly grateful to the media and the public'
The joint statement further stressed, "We hold the deepest mutual respect for one another and for the years we shared."
"We are incredibly grateful to the media and the public for the immense love and support you have given us over the years, and we sincerely hope and pray that you will continue to bless us with the same as we step into this new chapter of our lives."
Privacy request
'This will be our only statement on this matter'
The couple concluded their statement by requesting privacy from the media and public.
It read, "In this spirit, we kindly request our friends in the media and the public to respect our privacy."
"This will be our only statement on this matter, and we will not be commenting further. Thank you for your continued warmth and understanding."
Couple's journey
How did they meet?
Kothare and Kanetkar first met on the sets of the 2006 Marathi film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.
They got married in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Jizah in 2018.
On the professional front, Kothare will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 as Bharat, while Kanetkar is known for her work in films like Duniyadari, Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, and Ti Saddhya Kay Karte.