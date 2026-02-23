'Mardaani 3' is now the highest-grossing film in franchise

Rani Mukerji 's latest release, Mardaani 3 , has reportedly emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The movie has reportedly raked in ₹49.15 crore domestically and ₹73.85 crore worldwide since its release. This marks a significant milestone for Mukerji as it coincides with her completing 30 years in cinema.

Franchise success 'Mardaani 3' outperforms its predecessors The third installment of the Mardaani franchise has outperformed its predecessors at the box office. It has surpassed the earnings of Mardaani 2, which earned ₹47.51 crore, and Mardaani, which earned ₹35.86 crore, per News18. The film's worldwide collections have also exceeded those of its predecessors, with Mardaani 2 earning ₹64 crore and Mardaani earning ₹57 crore, respectively.

Record-breaking opener Record-breaking opening day and 4th-weekend boost On its opening day, Mardaani 3 exceeded expectations by becoming the biggest opener in the Mardaani franchise and among solo Rani Mukerji films. The film collected ₹4 crore on Day 1, marking a remarkable start for a female-led film in India. Its impressive performance continues into the fourth weekend with an addition of another ₹1.6 crore nett to its total collection.

