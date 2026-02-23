'Mardaani 3' is now the highest-grossing film in franchise
What's the story
Rani Mukerji's latest release, Mardaani 3, has reportedly emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The movie has reportedly raked in ₹49.15 crore domestically and ₹73.85 crore worldwide since its release. This marks a significant milestone for Mukerji as it coincides with her completing 30 years in cinema.
Franchise success
'Mardaani 3' outperforms its predecessors
The third installment of the Mardaani franchise has outperformed its predecessors at the box office. It has surpassed the earnings of Mardaani 2, which earned ₹47.51 crore, and Mardaani, which earned ₹35.86 crore, per News18. The film's worldwide collections have also exceeded those of its predecessors, with Mardaani 2 earning ₹64 crore and Mardaani earning ₹57 crore, respectively.
Record-breaking opener
Record-breaking opening day and 4th-weekend boost
On its opening day, Mardaani 3 exceeded expectations by becoming the biggest opener in the Mardaani franchise and among solo Rani Mukerji films. The film collected ₹4 crore on Day 1, marking a remarkable start for a female-led film in India. Its impressive performance continues into the fourth weekend with an addition of another ₹1.6 crore nett to its total collection.
Film's impact
Mukerji's enduring legacy
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 continues the franchise's legacy of hard-hitting, socially relevant storytelling. The film has proven to be a successful theatrical property since the release of the first film in 2014, in a genre traditionally dominated by male stars. Mukerji's solo success in her 30th year as a leading lady just proves women-led cinema has its takers.