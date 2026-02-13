LOADING...
Rani's 'Mardaani 3' crosses ₹40cr in India after 2 weeks

By Shreya Mukherjee
Feb 13, 2026
12:07 pm
What's the story

Rani Mukerji's latest film, Mardaani 3, has concluded its two-week run at the box office with a collection of ₹40.9cr in India. Despite mixed reviews and stiff competition from Border 2, the film managed to draw in ₹1.1cr on its 14th day (Thursday) of release. The total global revenue stands at a respectable ₹61.3cr.

Box office performance

'Mardaani 3' struggles at box office

The film, directed by Abhiraj Minawala and released on January 30, 2026, received a lukewarm response from audiences. While the earlier films in the franchise were hits and critically acclaimed, Mardaani 3 struggled to attract viewers to theaters. Its Day 14 earnings were reported at ₹1.1cr by Sacnilk, consistent with Day 13. The film also stars Mallika Prasad, Janki Bodiwala, and Mikhail Yawalkar.

Competition

Competition from other releases affects film's performance

The film's box office performance was further hampered by stiff competition from other releases. It faced competition from Border 2, which also failed to perform well. Now, it is facing tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo, which hit theaters on Friday.

Collection details

Looking at 'Mardaani 3' in numbers

The film's first-week collection stood at ₹26.3cr, with daily earnings ranging from ₹1.2cr to ₹4.25cr. The second week saw a slight dip in numbers, with collections between ₹1.1cr and ₹3.5cr. Despite the mixed response and competition, Mardaani 3 has managed to make its modest mark.

