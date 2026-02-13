Rani's 'Mardaani 3' crosses ₹40cr in India after 2 weeks

Rani Mukerji 's latest film, Mardaani 3, has concluded its two-week run at the box office with a collection of ₹40.9cr in India. Despite mixed reviews and stiff competition from Border 2, the film managed to draw in ₹1.1cr on its 14th day (Thursday) of release. The total global revenue stands at a respectable ₹61.3cr.

Box office performance 'Mardaani 3' struggles at box office The film, directed by Abhiraj Minawala and released on January 30, 2026, received a lukewarm response from audiences. While the earlier films in the franchise were hits and critically acclaimed, Mardaani 3 struggled to attract viewers to theaters. Its Day 14 earnings were reported at ₹1.1cr by Sacnilk, consistent with Day 13. The film also stars Mallika Prasad, Janki Bodiwala, and Mikhail Yawalkar.

Competition Competition from other releases affects film's performance The film's box office performance was further hampered by stiff competition from other releases. It faced competition from Border 2, which also failed to perform well. Now, it is facing tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo, which hit theaters on Friday.

