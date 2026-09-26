Margaret Qualley-Sabrina Carpenter join Tom Holland in Fred Astaire biopic
What's the story
Actors Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter have been confirmed to join Tom Holland in the upcoming Fred Astaire biopic, reported Deadline. The film, which will see Holland playing the legendary actor and dancer, was first announced nearly five years ago. Qualley will play Adele Astaire, while Carpenter will portray Ginger Rogers. Paul King is directing the project, and Amy Pascal and Rachel O'Connor of Pascal Pictures are producing it.
Legacy
King on why he is excited about the project
Astaire and Adele were major stars on Broadway and London's West End before he became one of cinema's greatest stars with co-star and dance partner Rogers.
King expressed his excitement about the untitled project, saying, "I am thrilled and honored to have been entrusted with telling the story of Fred Astaire and his original dance partner, his big sister Adele, to the big screen."
Script details
Script based on Kathleen Riley's book
The script for the biopic was written by Steven Levenson and King, based on Kathleen Riley's book The Astaires: Fred & Adele.
Riley is also serving as a script and story consultant for the film.
Ava Astaire McKenzie, Astaire's daughter, is supporting this project. Her son Tyler McKenzie is a consultant and co-producer on it.
Cast details
Everything to know about the 3 leads
Qualley is known for her roles in The Dog Stars, The Leftovers, Fosse/Verdon, and Netflix's Maid.
Carpenter recently received her first Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for her work as an EP and performer on The Muppet Show.
Meanwhile, Holland is currently seen in the blockbusters Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.