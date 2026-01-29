Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi bring 'Wuthering Heights' to screens this February
Entertainment
Get ready—Emily Bronte's classic, Wuthering Heights, is hitting theaters on February 13, 2026.
Margot Robbie stars as Catherine Earnshaw, with Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, and Emerald Fennell in the director's chair.
The film comes from LuckyChap Entertainment and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.
Where can you watch it?
You can catch Wuthering Heights in both theaters and IMAX. It runs for 130 minutes, with release dates set for February 13 in the US and beginning February 11 internationally.
Filming took place across scenic spots like Yorkshire Dales National Park and Sky Studios Elstree.