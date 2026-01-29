Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' gets February 2026 premiere

Behind the scenes: new takes on a classic

At the January premiere, Alison Oliver (Isabella) shared how director Fennell carefully reimagined the story for today while keeping its heart intact.

Hong Chau (Nelly) revealed she skipped reading the novel to approach her role with fresh eyes.

Elordi mentioned his connection with Robbie echoed the novel's themes of unrequited love, aiming to make this classic feel real for a new generation.