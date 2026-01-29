Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' gets February 2026 premiere
Entertainment
Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights is getting a fresh film adaptation, landing in theaters on February 13, 2026.
Directed by Emerald Fennell, the movie stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine and Heathcliff, bringing their intense romance to life against England's iconic moors—with a modern twist thanks to a Charli XCX soundtrack.
Behind the scenes: new takes on a classic
At the January premiere, Alison Oliver (Isabella) shared how director Fennell carefully reimagined the story for today while keeping its heart intact.
Hong Chau (Nelly) revealed she skipped reading the novel to approach her role with fresh eyes.
Elordi mentioned his connection with Robbie echoed the novel's themes of unrequited love, aiming to make this classic feel real for a new generation.