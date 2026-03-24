Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' release date is here
Entertainment
Get ready: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are starring in a fresh take on Wuthering Heights, landing on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV from March 31, 2026.
If you're into physical copies, the movie's out on 4K UHD(tm), Blu-ray(tm), and DVD from May 5.
More about the movie and its characters
Directed by Emerald Fennell, this version dives deep into the intense, messy relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine.
The cast says it's all about big emotions: Robbie describes their bond as tragic and gut-wrenching and says it stems from being madly in love, while Elordi shares that Catherine is a huge influence in Heathcliff's life.
Fennell wanted to make the story feel timeless but relatable for today's audience, so expect lots of drama with a modern edge.