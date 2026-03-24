Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' release date is here

More about the movie and its characters

Directed by Emerald Fennell, this version dives deep into the intense, messy relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine.

The cast says it's all about big emotions: Robbie describes their bond as tragic and gut-wrenching and says it stems from being madly in love, while Elordi shares that Catherine is a huge influence in Heathcliff's life.

Fennell wanted to make the story feel timeless but relatable for today's audience, so expect lots of drama with a modern edge.