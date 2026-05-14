Apple renews Elle Fanning's 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' for S02

Apple TV has announced the renewal of its hit series Margo's Got Money Troubles for a second season. The announcement was made just ahead of the Season 1 finale on May 20. The show is based on Rufi Thorpe's novel of the same name and stars Elle Fanning in the lead role.

Production details Eva Anderson to join as co-showrunner Along with the renewal news, Apple also announced that Eva Anderson will be joining series creator David E. Kelley as a co-showrunner for the second season. The first season of Margo's Got Money Troubles features an ensemble cast including Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, Nicole Kidman, Thaddea Graham, Marcia Gay Harden, Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, and Rico Nasty.

Actor-producer comments Fanning, Kelley's excitement for new season Fanning, who plays the lead role in the series, shared her excitement for the second season. She said, "Having the opportunity to bring more of Margo's troubles, creativity, fearless spirit and authenticity to audiences with a second season, makes me incredibly happy and excited." Kelley also expressed his enthusiasm for continuing the story with Apple and A24.

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