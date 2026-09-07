Mari Selvaraj's 'Manjanathi' begins filming: Meet cast and crew
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Manjanathi, directed by Mari Selvaraj, has gone into production. This marks Selvaraj's sixth directorial venture and his first collaboration with veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja. The film's cast has also been expanded with Poornima Ravi and Vidhu, along with Kaaka Muttai fame J Vignesh. They join previously announced stars Priyanka Mohan, Kayadu Lohar, and Kathir.
Cast connections
Meet the crew of the film
In Manjanathi, Kathir reunites with Selvaraj, who directed him in his debut film Pariyerum Perumal (2018).
This is also a reunion for Ravi and Kathir after their collaboration in the JioHotstar crime drama Lingam.
The crew includes cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, editor Selva RK, art director Ramu Thangaraj, and stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.
Production details
What else is the director working on?
Manjanathi is being produced by Selvaraj and his wife Divya under their Navvi Studios banner.
Sushant Prasad is also a producer through his Skanda Pictures banner. The film is also being bankrolled by the Fortune banner.
Apart from Manjanathi, Selvaraj is producing Ameer-starrer Maakali, which marks the directorial debut of his former assistant director SB Aravinth.