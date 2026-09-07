Mari Selvaraj's 'Manjanathi' begins filming: Meet cast and crew

Manjanathi is being produced by Selvaraj and his wife Divya under their Navvi Studios banner.

Sushant Prasad is also a producer through his Skanda Pictures banner. The film is also being bankrolled by the Fortune banner.

Apart from Manjanathi, Selvaraj is producing Ameer-starrer Maakali, which marks the directorial debut of his former assistant director SB Aravinth.