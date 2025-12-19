Mariah Carey's 'All I Want...' sets new Billboard record
Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" just made history as the longest-running No. 1 song ever on the Billboard Hot 100.
Originally released in 1994, the holiday anthem has now spent a total of 20 weeks at the top, beating out previous record-holders like Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" and Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which each held No. 1 for 19 weeks.
Other chart highlights
Ariana Grande's festive hit "Santa Tell Me" climbed to No. 5 this week, while several of her albums are also making moves on the Billboard 200.
Over in viral territory, She & Him (Zooey Deschanel and M Ward) landed their first Hot 100 spot at No. 99 with "I Thought I Saw Your Face Today," boosted by TikTok buzz—proof that even with holiday songs dominating, older tracks can still break through thanks to viral trends.