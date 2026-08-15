Oscar-nominated director Mark Rydell dies at 97

Born Mortimer H. Rydell in the Bronx on March 23, 1929, Rydell initially studied at the Juilliard School of Music and later pursued acting.

His Broadway debut was in 1952 with the Navy comedy Seagulls Over Sorrento.

He also appeared on several TV shows and acted in Don Siegel's drama Crime in the Streets (1956), starring John Cassavetes.

He was also a part of the CBS daytime soap As the World Turns.