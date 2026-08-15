Oscar-nominated director Mark Rydell dies at 97
What's the story
Hollywood director Mark Rydell, known for his work on films such as Cinderella Liberty and The Rose, has passed away at the age of 97. His daughter, Amy Rydell, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he died of natural causes on Thursday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. He is survived by his daughter and two sons.
Early life
Early life and career
Born Mortimer H. Rydell in the Bronx on March 23, 1929, Rydell initially studied at the Juilliard School of Music and later pursued acting.
His Broadway debut was in 1952 with the Navy comedy Seagulls Over Sorrento.
He also appeared on several TV shows and acted in Don Siegel's drama Crime in the Streets (1956), starring John Cassavetes.
He was also a part of the CBS daytime soap As the World Turns.
Career transition
Career progression and Oscar nomination
Rydell later transitioned to directing with Warner Bros.'s The Fox (1967), starring Sandy Dennis and Keir Dullea.
He also directed shows such as I Spy, The Wild Wild West, The Fugitive, and Gunsmoke.
He later earned an Oscar nomination for On Golden Pond (1981), which starred Henry Fonda.
Rydell also acted in films like Robert Altman's The Long Goodbye (1973) and Woody Allen's Hollywood Ending (2002).
Filmography highlights
Rydell's work with actors on Oscar nominations
Apart from On Golden Pond, Rydell directed several actors to Oscar nominations, including Rupert Crosse in The Reivers (1969), Marsha Mason in Cinderella Liberty (1973), Bette Midler in The Rose (1979) and For the Boys (1991), Frederic Forrest in The Rose, and Sissy Spacek in The River (1984).
He also worked with James Caan on Cinderella..., Harry and Walter Go to New York, and For the Boys.
His last directorial effort was a 2007 episode of Masters of Science Fiction.