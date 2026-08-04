Markle celebrates 45th with Instagram black and white pool photos
Entertainment
Meghan Markle just turned 45 and marked the day by posting some fun black-and-white photos on Instagram: think swimsuit, sunglasses, and a bunch of balloons as she dives into a California pool.
The shots were taken by a friend of her mom, Doria Ragland, during an early birthday celebration in California.
'Cookie Queens' hits theaters August 7
Her lifestyle brand joined in with a sweet birthday post featuring throwback snaps and its "Lighting No. 084" candle for her birth date.
Meghan's summer also included a rare family get-together with King Charles and Queen Camilla in England.
Plus, she's gearing up for the release of Cookie Queens, a Girl Scout cookie documentary Meghan and Prince Harry co-executive produced, hitting theaters August 7.