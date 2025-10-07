Meghan Markle slammed for taking video near Princess Diana's crash-site

Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, has come under fire again. The controversy erupted after Markle shared a video on Instagram Stories, showing her car passing by the Pont Alexandre III and Pont des Invalides. The route seemed to go near the Pont de l'Alma, where Princess Diana was fatally injured in a car accident on August 31, 1997.

Social media reaction Reaction to Markle's video One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "If driving toward Princess Diana's death scene is a message to Prince William, then Meghan Markle is the devil." Another netizen questioned, "Why would she film the place his mother died? Moreover, why would she post it on social media for the world to see? Why?"

Twitter Post See the video here ⚡️ 😠 Meghan Markle sparked outrage after arriving in Paris👀🗣️Meghan arrived for Paris Fashion Week and filmed a video from the tunnel where Princess Diana died. The catch is that in the footage, she's riding in a car, her feet slouched on the seat. 👀Many people considered this… pic.twitter.com/HdOv1PkYMC — mặt🌓trăng (@Ay911Moon) October 6, 2025

Expert opinion Royal expert calls Markle's actions 'insensitive' Royal analyst Richard Fitzwilliams also weighed in on the controversy, calling Markle's video "utterly bewildering" and "insensitive beyond belief." Speaking to Daily Mail, he said, "I don't understand what on earth she was thinking, well, she can't have been thinking." "No adviser would ever advise doing something so strange." He added that Diana's death had "scarred so much of Harry's life" and he couldn't imagine the Duke of Sussex finding the post "very appropriate."