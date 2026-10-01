Markle lunches with hairstylist Northwood near Kensington after UK return
Entertainment
Meghan Markle was spotted catching up over lunch with George Northwood, the hairstylist behind her 2018 royal wedding look.
The cozy meet-up at The Park restaurant near Kensington Palace comes after Meghan largely stayed out of the public eye since she and Prince Harry moved back to the UK with their kids in August.
Markle set for Nottingham charity appearance
Meghan kept it classic in a Marks & Spencer blazer, signaling her return to social life after months focused on family.
She's been reconnecting with friends (even Ellen DeGeneres recently), and she and Harry are set for an official charity appearance in Nottingham this Thursday, showing they're easing back into public roles while settling into British life with Archie and Lilibet.