Markle posts anniversary Instagram photos showing only her and Mountbatten-Windsor Entertainment May 27, 2026

Meghan Markle just marked her eighth anniversary with Prince Harry by posting wedding photos on Instagram, but this time, only the two of them are in the spotlight.

No royal family members appear in the photos, which experts say is more about privacy than drama.

The Mirror put it simply: "I don't think we should draw any conclusions about the state of their relationship from the fact that they are not included in the pictures."