Markle ran into childhood Girl Scout at Princess Lilibet preschool
Entertainment
On Princess Lilibet's first day of preschool, Meghan Markle ran into a woman from her childhood Girl Scout troop during drop-off.
Meghan described the moment as "sweet and nostalgic," making the big day even more memorable for both mom and daughter.
Markle channels scouting in 'Cookie Queens'
Meghan shared fond memories of being a Brownie and Junior Girl Scout with her mother, Doria Ragland, as troop leader.
She's also channeling that experience into her upcoming documentary, Cookie Queens, hitting theaters August 7, 2026, which follows four Girl Scouts during cookie season and highlights how empowering those early experiences can be for young girls.