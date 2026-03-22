The shooting is underway

Karthi's 'Marshal' likely to hit screens on Diwali 2026

By Isha Sharma 02:47 pm Mar 22, 202602:47 pm

What's the story

Director Tamizh has revealed that his upcoming action entertainer Marshal, starring Karthi in the lead role, is likely to hit screens this Diwali. The filmmaker shared this update during a recent event where he also disclosed that the movie is set in 1965. "I have completed two schedules of shooting. We have shot for 48 days until now. We will resume shooting from the 15th again. We should be there for Deepavali," IANS quoted him saying.