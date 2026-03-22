Karthi's 'Marshal' likely to hit screens on Diwali 2026
What's the story
Director Tamizh has revealed that his upcoming action entertainer Marshal, starring Karthi in the lead role, is likely to hit screens this Diwali. The filmmaker shared this update during a recent event where he also disclosed that the movie is set in 1965. "I have completed two schedules of shooting. We have shot for 48 days until now. We will resume shooting from the 15th again. We should be there for Deepavali," IANS quoted him saying.
Production details
Cast and crew of the film
The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead, with Sathyaraj, Prabhu, Lal, John Kokken, Easwari Rao, and Murali Sharma in key roles. On the technical front, Marshal will feature music by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan. Philomin Raj is on board as the editor, while Arun Venjaramoodu will handle production design. The film is being produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures with Ishan Saksena as co-producer.
Diwali releases
Other movies releasing on Diwali this year
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for release this Diwali. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The sequel will follow on Diwali 2027. Additionally, Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business, starring Anshuman Jha, will premiere on Diwali, too. It is expected to screen at several international film festivals between June and November before its global release.