Martha Stewart apologizes for homeless person 'costume' on Halloween
What's the story
Martha Stewart, the 85-year-old media personality, has apologized after facing backlash for her Halloween costume. On October 31, she shared an Instagram post where she appeared with a dirty face, ripped jeans, and a beanie. In the photo, she held a sign that read: "I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!" The post was intended to promote her candle range but was met with immediate criticism from social media users.
Initial response
Stewart's initial defense failed to quell backlash
In her first statement, Stewart defended her costume as an attempt to raise awareness about homelessness. She expressed distress over offending people, stating it was never her intention.
"Homelessness continues to remain one of America's greatest challenges...something that I care deeply about and...have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic."
However, this explanation didn't satisfy many critics who felt it reflected a disconnect from the realities faced by those experiencing homelessness.
Apology issued
'Insensitive and not funny': Stewart issues second apology
Hours after her initial statement, Stewart posted a second message on Instagram. She admitted her earlier response didn't go far enough and acknowledged that wearing such a costume was "insensitive and not funny."
"I know many people are economically struggling... I'm very sorry," she wrote.
The apology was met with mixed reactions online, with some defending her while others criticized the choice of costume as an utter disconnect from common people.
Online backlash
Social media users divided over costume choice
The controversy over Stewart's Halloween costume has sparked a heated debate on social media.
One user wrote, "Your choice reflects an utter disconnect from the desperation and suffering of so many people, especially those who are unhoused and hungry."
Another defended her, saying, "We always dressed as 'Hobo's' for Halloween in the 1970's. It was no big deal. Get over it people (sic)."
Meanwhile, Stewart is worth around $400 million, per The Guardian.