Martha Stewart apologizes for homeless person 'costume' on Halloween 

In her first statement, Stewart defended her costume as an attempt to raise awareness about homelessness. She expressed distress over offending people, stating it was never her intention.

"Homelessness continues to remain one of America's greatest challenges...something that I care deeply about and...have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic."

However, this explanation didn't satisfy many critics who felt it reflected a disconnect from the realities faced by those experiencing homelessness.