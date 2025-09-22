Next Article
Martin Scorsese's feedback on 'Homebound' leads to Oscar nomination
Entertainment
Neeraj Ghaywan's new film, Homebound, just made waves at Cannes—and it got a special boost from none other than Martin Scorsese.
Ghaywan shared that Scorsese gave him detailed feedback over email, leading to major changes in the script and overall story.
Scorsese's advice made film clearer and more engaging
Scorsese's advice—like cutting down on exposition and sharpening character arcs—not only made the film clearer but also more engaging. He even weighed in during post-production to help tighten up the editing.
After this collaboration, Homebound (starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter) is now India's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Oscars.