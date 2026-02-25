Martin Short postpones comedy tour amid daughter Katherine's death

Hollywood actor and comedian Martin Short has postponed his comedy tour with Steve Martin following the death of his daughter, Katherine Short. The duo's performance scheduled for Friday, February 27, at Milwaukee's Miller High Life Theatre has been rescheduled due to "unforeseen circumstances," per a notice on the venue's website . The statement revealed, "Tickets will be honored for a future rescheduled date." The next stop is still on schedule for March 13 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington DC.

Family statement Katherine's family confirmed the news The Short family confirmed the news of Katherine's death in a statement to People, saying, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short." "The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time." "Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Police report Her death was reported as an apparent suicide TMZ first reported Katherine's sudden death, stating that it appeared to be a suicide. Law enforcement sources told the portal that she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from a Hollywood Hills home on Monday evening, and the LAPD confirmed it was regarding a possible suicide.

