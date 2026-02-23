'Marty Supreme' breaks record for most BAFTA losses
Entertainment
At this year's BAFTAs, Timothee Chalamet's Marty Supreme made headlines by scoring 11 nominations—and not winning a single one. That's a new record for most losses in one night at the awards.
The film follows tennis prodigy Marty Mauser as he battles both fierce rivals and his own struggles.
'Marty Supreme' was nominated in these categories
Marty Supreme was up for big categories like Best Film, Best Director (Josh Safdie), and acting nods for Chalamet and Odessa A'zion, plus several technical awards.
Despite all that buzz, it walked away empty-handed.
But, it still has a shot at the Oscars
Even after its BAFTA shutout, Marty Supreme landed nine Oscar nominations—including Best Picture and Best Actor for Chalamet.
The Oscars are coming up on March 15, so there's still a chance for redemption.