'Marty Supreme' breaks record for most BAFTA losses Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

At this year's BAFTAs, Timothee Chalamet's Marty Supreme made headlines by scoring 11 nominations—and not winning a single one. That's a new record for most losses in one night at the awards.

The film follows tennis prodigy Marty Mauser as he battles both fierce rivals and his own struggles.