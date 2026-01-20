Maruthi's team denies collaboration rumors with Varun Tej
What's the story
Recent reports suggested that director Maruthi was planning his next film with actor Varun Tej. The speculation further hinted at the possibility of early preparations for this project, creating a buzz among fans. However, the director's team has now dismissed these rumors as baseless, according to 123 Telugu. They clarified that any official announcement regarding Maruthi's upcoming film will be made by the director himself.
Future plans
Maruthi's future project: Aiming to work with Chiranjeevi
While there is no confirmation about his next project, Maruthi has expressed a desire to work with megastar Chiranjeevi. Speaking at an event recently, he revealed his intention to direct a film starring the legendary actor. However, no further details have been shared about this potential collaboration.
Box office performance
Maruthi's recent film 'The Raja Saab' underperformed
Maruthi's latest film, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, was released on January 9. Despite a strong opening with earnings of ₹53.75cr across all languages on Day 1, it failed to meet audience expectations and witnessed a sharp decline in collections thereafter. The film's total India net collection currently stands at ₹140.49cr, according to Sacnilk.