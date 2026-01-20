Maruthi's team denies collaboration rumors with Varun Tej

Maruthi denies rumors of collaboration with Varun Tej

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:50 pm Jan 20, 2026

Recent reports suggested that director Maruthi was planning his next film with actor Varun Tej. The speculation further hinted at the possibility of early preparations for this project, creating a buzz among fans. However, the director's team has now dismissed these rumors as baseless, according to 123 Telugu. They clarified that any official announcement regarding Maruthi's upcoming film will be made by the director himself.